INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nerd Panel is back again this week with another new episode.

This week, on Nerd Panel, Joe, Joy and Jeff discuss alternate realities, personal accomplishment, and temporal consequences (also known as current events on CW shows!) And, their segue game is extra strong!

To check out the latest episode of Nerd Panel, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...