IMPD investigating whether wrong-way driver contributed to fiery Tesla crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating whether a wrong-way driver contributed to a fiery Tesla crash last November at 16th and Illinois Street, a department spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The early morning crash killed the driver of the Tesla and the passenger. Police said the driver, 27-year-old Casey Speckman, was drunk with more than twice the legal limit in her system.

A local law firm representing Speckman’s family claims there is more to the story.

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP released surveillance video from a White Castle restaurant Monday that shows headlights moving south on Illinois Street. The street is a one-way going north.

IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said police are investigating a different video related to the same crash. Police are trying to determine whether Speckman swerved to avoid a wrong-way driver, Adams said.

Speckman crashed the Tesla with a blood alcohol level of .21 percent, according to police. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Alfred Finnell said he witnessed the crash just after 1 a.m. on November 3.

Finnell said he never noticed a car going south on Illinois Street. He said the Tesla stole his attention when the car sped by him, jumped the curb and slammed into a parking garage.

“Before I could even give a little thought to it, the whole thing blew up. It exploded. It was just a ball of fire in the air,” Finnell said.

Speckman’s father declined an interview through this lawyer. White Castle also declined to comment on the video.

The other victim in the crash was a 44-year-old passenger in the Tesla named Kevin McCarthy.

