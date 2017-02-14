IMPD arrests man for downtown fatal shooting

Related Coverage One dead following overnight shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out Tuesday morning they made an arrest from an overnight shooting downtown Indianapolis in January.

IMPD homicide detectives arrest 29-year-old Dontae Davis for murder and SVF re: Bu Da Lounge homicide — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 14, 2017

29-year-old Dontae Davis was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Monday night.

According to officials, on Jan. 29 just before 3 a.m., a large fight broke out in the middle of East Market Street outside the Bu Da Lounge just before the victim was shot once in the upper body.

The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

