Officials: Drugs, $10K found on suspect following task force investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Muncie.

Gary Williams, 37, faces preliminary felony charges that include dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics.

Undercover Drug Task Force deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams Monday night around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walgreens located at the intersection of McGalliard and Morrison roads following two controlled purchases of heroin conducted by the task force.

Prior to the arrest, a confidential informant working with the task force arranged for the $100 purchase of half a gram of cocaine from Williams, who was staying in a room at the Cardinal Inn, located in the 3400 block of North Everbrook Lane. Deputies say they have video evidence showing the transfer of money for a small plastic bag of white powder, which was then turned over to the task force. A second, $280 purchase was arranged on the same day, resulting in audio and video confirmation of the same suspect in the same room and another small bag of white powder.

The white powder found in the small bags, weighing 0.4 grams and 1.3 grams respectively, tested positive for heroin.

According to deputies, Williams was seen leaving the inn and getting into the passenger side of a gold Lexus SUV. After the driver of the Lexus failed to use a turn signal, a uniformed deputy conducted a traffic stop That’s when the task force took Williams into custody. A search of Williams and his belongings uncovered another bag of white powder weighing 0.7 grams and testing positive for heroin, as well as $10,010 in cash, including $380 in marked bills from the controlled purchases.

“This is another example of my commitment to fighting drugs in Delaware County. If you’re dealing drugs in my county, we’re coming for you!” said Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley.

Williams was transported to the Delaware County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...