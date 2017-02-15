Benefit ride to raise money for the families of Carroll county teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A community is working together to raise money for the families of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Close friends are now planning a benefit ride for the two girls this weekend and they’re expecting hundreds of people. They told told 24-Hour News 8 this is the least they could do to help a family going through unimaginable pain and loss.

This small town has forever changed after the disappearance and homicide of German and Williams. Brad Henry said this tragedy has affected everyone in the community.

“The whole community is just in shocked, it’s just a tragedy, who would have thought,” Henry said. “There’s no words for it.”

Henry is a family friend and described Abigail as caring and a good daughter.

“She’s (a) very shy, very happy individual,” he said. “You know, you couldn’t ask for a better kid. She will never go anywhere outside of her mother’s permission.”

Looking for ways to support the family financially, Henry said Janis Grassmyer reached out with the idea for a benefit ride.

“Anytime there’s a child involved, the biker community comes together as a whole. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what club you ride with,” Henry said. “We all come together especially when there’s kids involved.”

The ride will start at the Office Tavern in Delphi and end at the Whiskey and Wine Saloon in Monticello. The bar and restaurant is providing free food for people attending the benefit ride.

“I just want them to know they’re not alone and they’re completely surrounded by people that love them, and anything that they need, we are more than willing to do for them and help them out with,” said Grassmyer.

Grassmyer said the support has been overwhelming and knows it will mean so much for the families.

“Even through all of that, it’s brought so much togetherness from everybody around here and so much peace of mind knowing that in a tragic situation everyone can band together and still help people out whether you know them or not,” Grassmyer said.

The benefit ride for Abby and Libby is happening on Saturday, February 18. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and Kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. Bikers can meet at Office Tavern at 201 W. Main Street in Delphi, Indiana.

The route should last for about two hours and end at Whiskey and Wine Saloon at 4986 E. White Pointe Drive in Monticello, Indiana.

If you can’t attend the benefit ride, but would like to make a donation, you can mail a check to Whiskey and Wine Saloon via Ride For Kids.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to the two families.

