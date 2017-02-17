Commission to combat Indiana’s growing drug problem

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A special commission set up to combat Indiana’s growing drug epidemic began work Friday.

The commission to combat drug abuse met Friday morning. It was their first meeting with Indiana’s new executive director of Drug, Treatment, prevention and enforcement Jim McClelland.

Governor Eric Holcomb created the position when he took office. The general assembly created the Drug Commission last year.

At Friday’s meeting, the group outlined steps to coordinate grant applications for drug prevention funding and began work on gathering data to help better target resources.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...