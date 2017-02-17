Purdue University tackles cheating, academic dishonesty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University has been working to address cheating and academic dishonesty, which students say has become commonplace at the school.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities has been working with faculty and students for the past year and a half to address cheating sources and launch initiatives that work to create a culture of accountability and academic integrity.

Jeff Stefancic, head of the office and associate dean of students, says the key is to set such expectations for the institution.

Stefancic says the school had more than 180 cases of academic dishonesty last semester. Last spring, the number of cases was nearly double that. Since the fall of 2014, the amount of cases each semester has averaged around 250.

