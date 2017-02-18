2 new apartment buildings coming to Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — More apartments are coming to the area near the Indiana State University campus in Terre Haute.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the city’s Redevelopment Commission this past week approved a resolution providing up to a half-million dollars for utility relocation and sidewalks for a new student housing project called Annex 41. The money is coming from a downtown tax increment finance district.

The apartment complex will have about 400 beds and be ready for students in fall 2018.

The commission also approved a resolution to start development of 165 loft-style apartments called One Sycamore. That development includes a 186,000-square-foot masonry structure that once was used to make food products by Pillsbury. The developer of that project is working on financing.

