A Special Purpose: Trey Moses

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 6’9″ center out of Louisville, Kentucky, it only took a year for Trey Moses to establish himself as an impact player on for Ball State.

“He’s better and more assertive in the low post. He helps us hold the standards where they need to be,” said Ball State head coach James Whitford.

In just one year, Trey Moses has doubled his numbers in nearly every statistical category. He even leads the team in rebounding. And while he’s had a pretty big impact on the court for Ball State, he’s had an even greater impact in the community.

Words like “unique,” “outgoing,” and “happy” line the inside of Trey’s arm in the form of tattoos.

“The only disability is a bad attitude.”

They are permanent reminders of the friends that have shaped him.

“I want the world to see that they’re like anybody else; I want them to see that they’re like anybody else,” said Moses.

Moses speaks highly of his friends with down syndrome. He even took Ellie to prom his senior year, asking her by referencing her favorite singer, Taylor Swift. It was a story that went viral.

“She of course said yes, and we had fun,” said Moses.

Basketball has given Moses a way to give back to his friends. The sophomore holds hoops camps for kids with down syndrome during the off-season. Leading young people with special needs has helped the sophomore through personal trials.

“They’ve really helped me through depression. When I get into my hard times, those are who I think of,” said Moses.

Hard times that have developed him into a leader.

“He’s somebody who’s this college athlete, on a personal mission to make an impact on other people’s lives. He’s a role model for those people and fans of the game,” said Whitford.

When the last buzzer on the court sounds, Moses wants to make a career out of his passion.

“I want to be a special education teacher,” he said.

A hooper with a purpose, on the court and off.

