Former Grant Co. Treasurer’s Office Chief Deputy arrested

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A former Chief Deputy of the Grant County Treasurer’s Office was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Peggy Dickerson turned herself in and faces one felony count of Corrupt Business Influence and five felony counts of Theft.

A three month investigation began in November 2016 when Grant County Treasurer Sarah Melford told authorities that her office noticed several suspicious transactions and it was determined that over $13,000 was missing. Authorities said the suspicious transactions were discovered shortly after Dickerson resigned her position.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the thefts occurred from 2015 through 2016. The findings were submitted to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, which made the charging decision.

Authorities said Dickerson has bonded out of the Grant County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...