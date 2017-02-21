Ft. Wayne bird rehab group needs to expand

Related Coverage INDOT crew finds disabled owl along I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In its first year more than two decades ago, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center rehabilitated 20 birds. Last year, it rehabilitated more than 200.

But even with the help of 100 volunteers, the organization can’t keep up with the number of birds that need help. Now the non-profit needs to expand and it’s looking for the public’s help.

The current facilities are old and dilapidated. They were originally intended to handle just a few dozen birds, but with a spike in the number of birds that need help and an expanded coverage area that includes Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, the group has run out of space.

It hopes to find land to build a bird rehabilitation center, sanctuary and education complex. But that will take money and with an annual budget of just $25,000, there isn’t enough to make that happen. So now Soarin’ Hawk is reaching out to the public. If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact them here.

Soarin’ Hawk specializes in rehabilitating Eagles, Hawks, Owls and other birds of prey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...