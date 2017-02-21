Man arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested in Bartholomew County Monday after a traffic stop.

According to police, a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling south on U.S. 31 when he pulled behind a black Honda Accord.

After the deputy drove behind the car in the left lane, the Honda Accord sped up and switched lanes. The car was pulled over shortly by the deputy after it turned right onto West Robin Way.

The suspect told the deputy he was his brother, but the deputy recognized the man as Cody Manvilla.

Manvilla was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges that include:

Four warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation

Possession of Methamphetamine

False Informing

Driving while Suspended

Operating without ever receiving a license

He remained in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $33,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

