One in custody following collision with police motorcycle

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after his van struck another person on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:20 p.m.in the roundabout of Range Line Road and Carmel Drive when a 2012 Ford van driven by 32-year-old Louis J. Guzman hit a Carmel Police white Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Carmel Police Officer Scott Spillman.

An investigation determined that Guzman abruptly switched lanes and collided with the motorcycle.

Guzman was later arrested and taken into custody and faces preliminary charges of operator never licensed, expired license plates and unsafe lane change.

Spillman was transported to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital to treat lower body injuries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...