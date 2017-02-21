Seymour man dies after single vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Seymour man died after a single vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, 27-year-old Robert Robbins was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 while he was driving northbound on U.S. 31 near Commiskey Pike, when he came across a sharp curve near the I-65 overpass. The vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to police.

Robbins was ejected from his vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Police say they believe speeding and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash. Robbins was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Indiana State Police are still investigating.

