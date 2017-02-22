FBI launch digital billboard campaign for Carroll County teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple agencies are working together to solve the murder case of two teens in Carroll County.

Investigators are doing everything they can right now to find whoever is responsible for killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The FBI is already involved with the case and even launched a statewide billboard campaign hoping for new leads.

The digital billboard on I-65 for Abby and Libby went live Wednesday morning after a joint press conference with investigators. It’s just one of many billboards activated across the state by the FBI.

Investigators released a chilling piece of evidence during that press conference: an audio recording found on German’s phone. Investigators said German activated the recording system on her phone.

William Benjamin retired from IMPD as the Deputy Chief of Investigations. Benjamin is not part of the murder investigation. He is providing some insight for 24-Hour News 8 with many years of experience under his belt.

Benjamin believes the audio clip from German’s phone is a valuable piece of evidence.

“There’s enough wording that was mentioned that the words can be identified and linked to a person,” he said.

Benjamin said pictures are also crucial to an investigation. Investigators revealed the photo of the man who’s now considered a suspect was taken from German’s phone.

“I’ve worked cases where all we had were a grainy photo but the right person recognized that photograph thus came to a conclusion it was our suspect and we made an apprehension and we got answers for the victim’s family,” he said.

Benjamin said sometimes one photo could lead to something more in a case.

“Even though you may have a photograph of one person there could be multiple offenders,” he said.

Benjamin is confident this case will be solved. He said it’s only a matter of time until the suspect is caught.

“Everybody knows somebody so someone knows that person in the photograph and someone out there also can recognize those words said in the audio recording that was secured,” he said.

If you know anything that could help police with the case you’re asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...