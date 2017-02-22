Henry County township trustee arrested for theft

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Henry County township trustee was taken into custody Wednesday and faces multiple preliminary charges of theft and official misconduct.

After an investigation lasting several months, Indiana State Police say Liberty Township Trustee Phyllis Shafer overpaid herself approximately $9,000 between 2013 and 2015.

She faces the following charges:

Two counts of theft, a class D felony.

Three counts of theft, a level 6 felony.

One count of official misconduct, a class D felony.

Two counts of official misconduct, a level 6 felony.

One count of theft, a class A misdemeanor.

Shafer was booked into the Henry County Jail. ISP said the Indiana State Board of Accounts was also involved in the investigation.

