JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A dog that won over a lot of hearts has lost his battle with cancer.

We told you about Howard the dog last fall after a Humane Society employee took him in as a foster dog.

Howard became an honorary police dog and firefighter.

His caregivers made a bucket list for the dog to complete.

Click here for more information from our previous story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...