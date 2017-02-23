Cyber expert discusses Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – So how did 13-year-old Libby German and 14-year-old Abby Williams come in contact with their killer?
One cyber expert believes it was not random and that there was may have been a cyber component to the crime.
24-Hour News 8’s Phil Sanchez spoke to Rachel Sitarz, Ceo of Cyber Inform.
Sitarz, who is not apart of the investigation, said it is her professional opinion that there are a lot of scenarios at play, including that the suspect may have known where the teens were because of social media.
