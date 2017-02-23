Family, friends mourn the loss of fatal crash victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Family and friends identified the victims of Monday night’s fatal car crash on Jefferson Blvd as 23-year-old Jonny Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau.

Thursday morning the Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities and ruled the cause of death for both Tracy and Arseneau as due to blunt force injuries.

Fort Wayne Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park. Upon arrival they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and found two victims inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned from witnesses that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran away from the scene. That person has not yet been located by police.

Those close to Jonny and Alisa said the two were inseparable. Miquela Gephart, a longtime friend of Arseneau, said the two had been dating for a year and a half. She said they lived together and worked together, and she was not surprised to hear the two were together that tragic night.

Gephart said both Arseneau and Tracy grew up in LaGrange. The two only decided to start dating within the last couple of years. She said during the time of their death they both worked at Texas Roadhouse in Fort Wayne.

According to Gephart, Arseneau was the oldest of four siblings while Tracy was the youngest of three. Tracy was in the U.S. Army and loved cars, she said.

Another friend, Kaitlyn Williams, described Arseneau as a “free spirit who always had room for more animals.” She studied at IPFW for a short time then went on to Ball State where she studied Zoology. Williams said Arseneau’s beauty on the outside was a true reflection of her internal beauty.

