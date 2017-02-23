Firefighter injured after fire at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic was rerouted at the intersection of 54th Street and North College Avenue following a fire at a nearby restaurant.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a fire at Twenty Tap in Broad Ripple around 11:30 a.m Thursday.

Authorities say the fire started near the vent area and attic area of the restaurant, spreading just a few feet into Sam’s Gyros.

There’s no estimate yet on damages.

A firefighter was injured when a charged line disconnected, hitting the male firefighter in the chest.

The firefighter has been transported to a local hospital for examination but was reportedly walking following the incident.

Follow WISH-TV for updates.

