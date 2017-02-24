2 arrested in Monon Trail flashings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been arrested in recent flashings on the Monon Trail.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 38-year-old Brandon Whitacre and 18-year-old Paul McDonald have been taken into custody.

Police said Whitacre allegedly exposed his genitals to women on Feb. 10 and 11. McDonald is thought to have exposed himself to women on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16.

Whitacre faces two preliminary counts of public indecency and one preliminary count of public nudity.

McDonald has been charged with two preliminary counts of public nudity.

Police say Whitacre was apprehended Feb. 16, while McDonald was arrested Friday, Feb. 24.

