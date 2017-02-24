Carroll Co. Sheriff clears up misconceptions on Delphi double homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby is clearing up some misconceptions about the Delphi double homicide case released by other media outlets on Friday.

Leazenby said he has never confirmed DNA evidence was recovered in this case and said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is still taking the lead in this investigation.

The FBI is assisting and has moved the tip line headquarters to Washington. However, it has not taken over the case. The tip line number has not changed and it’s still at 844-459-5786. But another line has been added, and information can also be reported at 800-225-5324.

Even with nearly 4,000 tips, investigators are still looking for the person or persons responsible in the killing of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. It’s been three days since police released the audio clip found on German’s phone.

Authorities are still looking for information about the person in the photos and the voice in the audio recording. A $50,000 reward is being offered in exchange for tips leading to an arrest.

If you know anything or think you may know something, call the tip line above or report information to the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413. Investigators have also added an email address where you can send tips; that address is abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

