IU Health restricts visitors at 2 hospitals over flu

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University Health has imposed temporary restrictions on visitors at two of its hospitals in east central Indiana because of an increase in flu cases.

The health care system announced the restrictions went into effect Friday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

It says only essential adults ages 18 or older will be allowed to visit patients and those with flu-like symptoms won’t be allowed. Flu-like symptoms include fever, chills, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and, sometimes, diarrhea and nausea in children.

IU Health also requests families to limit the number of people accompanying patients to certain areas including doctors’ offices.

Visitors with any questions about the restrictions should call the hospital before arriving.

