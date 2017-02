FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Four people are in custody following a drug bust Friday evening.

It happened in the 400 block of North Main Street in Glenwood when authorities served a search warrant on the residence.

After investigation, 39-year-old John Lewis, 18-year old Dalton Issacs, 24-year-old Wesley Allen and 33-year-old Bobby Sue Abner were placed under arrest on drug related charges.

Two children were also removed from the home by Fayette County Division of Child Services.

