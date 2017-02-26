IMPD seeks help in locating man connected to sexual assaults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is seeking your assistance in finding a man they believe has committed several sexual assaults on the city’s north side.

Officials are looking for a Hispanic man believed to be somewhere in his 20s to 30s. He stands around 5 feet 6 inches and has a medium build.

Detectives believe the suspect is connected to three sexual assaults that have occurred over the past three years: The first being on March 24, 2013 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Avenue, the second occurred on June 27, 2015 in the 9400 block of Barcroft Lane and the last on September 3, 2016 in the 9500 block of Carlyle Drive.

The suspect is known to operate between 91st Street to 96th Street from College Avenue to the Monon Trail and appears to attack women who are alone.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...