CDC Report: Overdose deaths more than double since 1999

(WISH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say overdose deaths have more than doubled since 1999. The new report highlights recent trends, patterns and drugs involved from 1999 to 2015.

According to the report, Indiana is one of 21 states with a higher rate of overdose deaths (19.5/100,000) than the national average (16.3/100,000).

In 1999 the rate of overdose deaths in the US was 6.1/100,000 and in 2015 it rose to 16.3. That’s an increase of more than 2.5 times.

Indiana has the 17th highest rate in the country, according to the report with West Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Ohio in the top four.

The CDC says in 2015, 25 percent of the overdose deaths were from heroin which is triple the 8 percent from 1999.

The center says overdose deaths have been identified as a significant public health burden in the US in recent years.

For a look at the whole report, click here.

