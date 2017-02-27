City-County Council approves measure to expand Indy’s mass transit system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis City-County Council voted to expand Indy’s mass transit system Monday evening.

The council approved the measure by a 17-8 vote.

City-County Council President Maggie Lewis called the vote a big move for the city of Indianapolis.

“Today is a historic day for our city,” said Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis. “The path leading up to today’s vote often reminded me of why our roles as public servants are so important. Improving our transit system will have a positive impact on our families for decades to come and we were all here, working alongside one another to make sure our children and our children’s children will have fair and equal access to jobs, education, and healthcare.”

In November, voters approved a potential 0.25 percent income tax hike to help pay for improvements and expansions. The measure passed with more than 59 percent of the vote.

