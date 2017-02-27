Man arrested for stealing knives, resisting arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Batesville man was arrested after shoplifting and resisting arrest Sunday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an officer was sent to Menards located at 2351 Merchants Mile around 2:50 p.m. after reports of a man inside the store stealing knives.

When officers arrived the suspect, Richard Peetz, 44, left the store with his hands in his jacket pockets. Police say an officer told Peetz to remove his hands from his pocket, but he only removed his left hand. Eventually an officer tased Peetz.

Police say when Peetz bent over, a large hatchet was sticking out of the back of his pants. After police handcuffed Peetz they found 15 knives on him, 12 of which had been stolen from the store.

Peetz was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:

Theft



Resisting law enforcement

