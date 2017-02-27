WISH-TV to bring awareness to our furry and four-legged friends in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, WISH-TV will be bringing you stories about animals in need and how you can help.

Some of the stories include a look at a new home for Kokomo Humane Society, the costs of owning a pet and some of the challenges older pets face when it comes to adoption.

We’ll be sharing these unique and interesting stories on broadcasts throughout the day.

On Daybreak, social media celebrity Lil’ Bub, a cat that has helped raise more the $300,000 for animals in need, will be stopping by.

