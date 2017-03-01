Historic White Castle building saved by Indiana Landmarks to be repaired and protected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The very first White Castle opened in 1921 and just a few years later in 1927, the third oldest White Castle building opened in Indianapolis.

Indiana Landmarks recently took responsibility for the 90-year-old building downtown Indianapolis in order to restore it. The building will be repaired and sold with a protection guaranteeing that the building will regain its historic appearance through the restoration and be maintained in the future. A sale price will be set for the landmark once the repairs are complete.

In the early 80s, Indiana Landmarks began a rescue campaign when White Castle No. 3 faced demolition for a six-car parking lot.

“Several years ago, we nominated White Castle No. 3 to the National Register of Historic Places because it deserved the stature, and so that a future owner could apply for Historic Tax Credits for restoration,” said Mark Dollase, Indiana Landmarks Vice President of Preservation Services. “It would make a great little office or restaurant.”

White Castle No. 3 served its last burger in 1979 and at the time it was the oldest continuously operating White Castle. Since then, the building has been used as a real estate office and a National Guard recruiting center. The building was sold to Indiana Landmarks by the City of Indianapolis’s Department of Public Works for $1 under terms that the organization would make improvements and sell it with the preservation agreement.

“This time, by taking title to the structure, Indiana Landmark can ensure its protection,” said Dollase. “We’ll make urgent repairs before offering the building for sale with a preservation covenant.”

