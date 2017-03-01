Indy’s first mac and cheese fest to host event in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A festival dedicated to all things mac and cheese is coming to Bloomington in April.

After sell-out crowds in Indianapolis in January, Return of the Mac:Indy’s First Mac and Cheese Fest is making its way to select midwest cities this year.

Chef’s Night Off and MOKB Present announced Wednesday that attendees will have the opportunity to sample mac and cheese variations from 20 restaurants in Bloomington and Southern Indinaa.

Local foodies will judge the creations and award the winner with the Golden Noodle. Guests can also vote to crown the crowd favorite.

So far participating restaurants include:

Nick’s English Hut

Red Frazier

King Dough

Feat

No Coast Reserve

Uptown Cafe

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m on their website and on Ticketfly. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bloomington Animal Care & Control.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...