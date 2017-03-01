Police: Delphi rumors could hurt investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — State police in Delphi said online rumors have the potential to hinder their investigation into the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum said police are questioning people everyday, but contrary to rumors online, they have not arrested anyone in relation to the case.

The people detectives question are cooperating and Slocum wants to keep it that way.

“If we want to talk to you and then you’re crucified on social media, being named a double-homicide suspect, people won’t want to talk,” Slocum said. “We don’t want that to be the case. We don’t want this to be slowed down as we move forward in the investigation.”

As police have investigated the case, officers have arrested people that detectives realized were wanted for crimes unrelated to the murders of Libby and Abby. Slocum reiterated Wednesday that police have not labeled any of those people as suspects in the murders.

The reward for information leading to an arrest totals $211,000 after retired Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $97,000 to the fund Wednesday.

Investigators showed up to work Wednesday and found the lobby of their office decorated with words of encouragement from locals.

“It’s outstanding. It’s the Hoosier way,” Slocum said. “Hoosiers helping Hoosiers.”

The tip line in the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be emails to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

