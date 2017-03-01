Severe storms hit Boone County, causing damage for some residents

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The aftermath of the severe storms that swept through the Midwest Tuesday left damage in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to multiple calls in the area regarding reports of trees down and metal debris.

Administrative Assistant Rachel Handson of the Boone County Emergency Management Agency said the reported storm damage was assessed near the intersection of State Road 39 and State Road 47.

EMA assistants found:

Multiple trees down

Several homes with shingles off the roofs

One home had minor damage to the roof

One barn was completely destroyed

Several other agricultural buildings had roof damage

Hopewell Cemetery had headstones affected by downed trees

“If you have any damage that needs reported and you are unclear of the procedure, call the EMA office and we point you in the right direction,” said Handson.

