NFL Combine Experience starts Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Combine Experience begins Thursday at noon. It is the first time that the fan experience has been held.

Fans can test out the following drills:

3 Cone Drill

40-yard Dash

Broad Jump

The Gauntlet

Obstacle Course

Vertical Jump

There is also a Play Football Field where you can watch and learn from USA football coaches and NFL players about football and NFL FLAG football. There will also be on-field clinics open to boys and girls ages six to 14.

Fans can watch the prospects bench press live, as well as take photos with the Colts Cheerleaders, step inside a uniformed body-cast mold, get free autographs from NFL Legends, experience NFL games using virtual reality technology and much more.

The event is free, but you must register. To do so, click here.

The NFL Combine Experience runs Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 8 p .m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

