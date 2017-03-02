Off-duty firefighter puts out fire as woman is trapped in bedroom

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) – The Wayne Township Fire Department is investigating after a Thursday morning fire.

Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Orchestra Way around 8:25 a.m. after a woman called and said she saw smoke coming under her bedroom door. She said she was not able to leave her room.

Lieutenant Ted Moore, an off-duty Wayne Township Firefighter, was close to the home when he heard the call for help. After he arrived, he went inside the home and put the fire out in the kitchen before it spread.

Fire crews arrive shortly after and found the woman. She was evaluated by medics and reported to be okay.

The damage of the home is estimated at $5,000.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

