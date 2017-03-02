Singing Contractors make song, video tribute to murdered Delphi teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local singers who rose to national fame on social media released a song and video Wednesday in tribute to two murdered teens.

Music videos from The Singing Contractors have been watched millions of times on Facebook and YouTube.

The duo used their following Wednesday to pay tribute to two teenage girls murdered in Delphi last month. They also shared a photo of the suspect police are looking for. The Singing Contractors are longtime friends Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett.



Watch their song and message in the video above.

The bodies of Abby German, 14, and Libby Williams, 13, were found on a Delphi trail on Feb. 14.

Authorities have released a grainy suspect photo they say was captured from video recorded on one of the girls cell phones shortly before they were murdered. An audio recording of a man’s voice was also released.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Local businesses and the public are welcome to contribute to the reward money. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

