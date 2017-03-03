MOMS Helpline receives more than 5,000 calls in first year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s MOMS Helpline has received more than 5,000 calls in the past year in its effort to reduce the state’s infant mortality rate.

The state Health Department’s helpline connects residents with maternal and child health services. Services include transportation to medical appointments, assistance with food and clothing needs and health insurance enrollment.

Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says the MOMS helpline is promoting a healthier lifestyle that helps both moms and babies, adding health care is critical for expectant moms.

It officially launched March 1, 2016 as a replacement for the Indiana Family Helpline. It partners with the 211 Connect-to-Helpline, which provides general information and referral services.

Staff members have also conducted outreach on risk factors for infant mortality, like unsafe sleep practices, tobacco use and lack of prenatal care.

