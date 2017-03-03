Ohio county sees 23 OD cases in 2 days

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been 23 overdoses in Trumbull County in the last two days, according to the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board.

All 23 people who overdosed on drugs were successfully revived with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, according to Randee Shoenberger of the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said they believe the drugs have made their way down from Cleveland.

Health officials are warning people of the dangers of using and mixing drugs.

“I had let our agencies know to brace for this because Cleveland had a huge number of overdoses two to three weeks ago, and that’s about how long it takes for the drugs to reach us,” Caraway said. “Fentanyl and heroin are being mixed with cocaine because people think the stimulant will keep them from overdosing and that is just not true.”

Caraway said those wanting help with addiction can contact the Coleman Access Center, which assesses and screens clients and then makes a referral to a program as appropriate. The Coleman Access Center is located at 552 North Park Ave. in Warren. For more information, call 330-392-1100.

Here’s a list of local resources for those struggling with a heroin addiction. You can also read more stories about the crisis here.

