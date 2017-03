INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An adult and a child were killed in a fire on the city’s south side Friday evening.

The fatal fire occurred at a residence in the 700 block of East Terrace Avenue just before 11 p.m.

A second child was transported Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health for injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

