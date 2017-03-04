Community holds vigil after baby, grandfather killed in fire

(WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors and friends are rallying around a family after a tragic fire on the city’s south side.

The fire, which started Friday around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of East Terrace Avenue, killed a 10-month-old infant and his grandfather.

Fire crews were able to save a 4-year-old boy, who remains in extreme critical condition at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Saturday night the community held a vigil outside the destroyed home so they could pray for the family.

Visitors lit candles and left stuffed animals and flowers outside the home.

