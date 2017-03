INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after his truck crashed into a tree overnight.

The crash happened in the 7800 block of Camby Road.

Authorities said the vehicle caught on fire with the man still trapped inside before he was rescued and later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are working to figure out what caused the crash.

