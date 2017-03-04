Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife’s email address

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing The Associated Press for listing his wife’s email address in a story about his frequent resistance to public records requests while Indiana’s governor.
In a tweet Saturday, Pence said that by publishing the personal AOL address of his wife, Karen, the AP “violated her privacy and our security.” The vice president posted a letter his counsel sent to Gary Pruitt, the AP’s president and CEO:
On Friday, the AP reported the Pences used their AOL accounts to conduct official business since at least 2013.
Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement: “AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Mrs. Pence still used the account. The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues.”