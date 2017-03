INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip up to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art on 500 West Washington Street.

He was joined by Jennifer McNutt, a curator, to help him along his tour to check out a unique dog exhibit.

The exhibit will be open through August 6.

