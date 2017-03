CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Franciscan St. Francis Health will be showing ways runners can prevent injuries this week.

A free presentation will be offered to the public at Carmel Clay Public Library on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free but registration can be made by calling 877-888-1777 or clicking here.

Light refreshments and a free gift will be provided.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...