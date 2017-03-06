(WISH) – It’s National Oreo Cookie Day, according to the company that sells them.

Nabisco first developed the Oreo in 1912; back then it was called the Oreo Biscuit.

Nationaldaycalendar.com provided the following timeline:

The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.

The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.

In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich”.

In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.

William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.

Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

To help celebrate the day, it’s suggested you eat the cookie and then use the hashtag #NationalOreoCookieDay to post on social media.

