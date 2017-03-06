It’s National Oreo Cookie Day

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2011 file photo, a shopper selects Oreo cookies by Nabisco - part of the Kraft Foods Inc. family of brands and products, are seen at a Ralphs Fresh Fare supermarket in Los Angeles. Kraft Foods Inc. said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011, that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies, with one concentrating on snacks like Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Cadbury chocolates while the other focuses on the North American grocery business which include Kraft cheese and Maxwell House coffee. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2011 file photo, a shopper selects Oreo cookies by Nabisco - part of the Kraft Foods Inc. family of brands and products, are seen at a Ralphs Fresh Fare supermarket in Los Angeles. Kraft Foods Inc. said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011, that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies, with one concentrating on snacks like Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Cadbury chocolates while the other focuses on the North American grocery business which include Kraft cheese and Maxwell House coffee. (AP Photo)

(WISH) – It’s National Oreo Cookie Day, according to the company that sells them.

Nabisco first developed the Oreo in 1912; back then it was called the Oreo Biscuit.

Nationaldaycalendar.com provided the following timeline:

  • The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.
  • The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.
  • In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich”.
  • In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.
  • William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.
  • Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

To help celebrate the day, it’s suggested you eat the cookie and then use the hashtag #NationalOreoCookieDay to post on social media.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV