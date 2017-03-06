Man gives officer jail ID instead of driver’s license when asked for identification

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who was stopped during a traffic stop couldn’t give an officer proper identification when prompted Sunday night, instead showing him a jail identification card.

It happened on 18th Street in New Castle when an officer spotted 30-year old Reynaldo Luna nearly hitting a vehicle.

After pulling Luna over, the officer asked for his driver’s license. Unable to find it, Luna handed the officer his Henry County Jail Inmate identification card.

Further investigation showed Luna didn’t have a license because it was suspended due to previous charges.

A passenger in the vehicle, 48-year old Marcos Luna was taken into custody due to prior warrants for failure to appear for possession of marijuana and false informing.

