4-year-old listed in critical condition dies days after house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 4-year-old who was in critical condition from the house fire that killed two others on Friday has died, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Cayden Yates passed away on Monday at 3:21 p.m. due to his injuries.

The fire started Friday night on the 700 block of Terrace Avenue.

51-year-old Jeff Sullivan and his 10-month-old grandson died in the fire.

Fire authorities say a space heater likely caused the fire.

Cayden is the fourth fire fatality in the IFD service district this year.

