Cancer survivors gathering at IN Statehouse to raise awareness about cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cancer survivors from across Indiana are gathering at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to call on the General Assembly to make cancer a priority. They will also be meeting to convince lawmakers to increase the price of tobacco in order to reduce Indiana’s tobacco use.

There will be 90 cancer survivors, caregivers and their families attending the General Assembly’s annual Suits and Sneakers event on Tuesday.

The rally is also part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Day at Capitol.

“An estimated 36,440 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Indiana this year, and more than 13,500 Hoosiers will lose their fight against cancer. Lawmakers play a critical role in passing public health policies that fight this disease,” according to a release from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

The rally is at 11:15 a.m. at the Statehouse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...