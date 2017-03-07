Indy family increasing reward in murder case of Jessica Whitehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family is increasing the reward money for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of Jessica Whitehouse.

Police said the 30-year-old was shot and killed last November at her home on Norwaldo Avenue.

Police have not released any information about a potential motive in the case. But the victim’s family believes it was robbery. They said her phone, purse, and car went missing. Police later recovered the stolen car.

James Beckley said he lost the love of his life more than four months ago.

“I try to just remember all the amazing times that we had over the last year of her,” said Beckley, victim’s boyfriend.

Beckley said he last talked with his girlfriend Jessica the night before she was found dead.

The pain is unbearable for Beckley and Jessica’s mother. She can barely speak without crying.

“The chain of all the pain that has been created by Jessie being murdered is enormous,” said Anna Whitehouse, victim’s mother. “I know it stole my life.”

Anna Whitehouse said her daughter had a big and caring heart.

“I know she was just a good nice kind person she would help anybody,” she said.

So who killed Jessica Whitehouse? Her mother is hoping someone will talk after raising the reward money from $4,000 to $10,000.

“At least give police and give our family a fighting chance you know to get this person off the streets,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse said she’s a retired licensed private investigator. Her husband is a former detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Both never imagined being on the other side of an investigation.

“It really hits home,” said Virgil Vandagriff, the victim’s stepfather. “With my experience I feel like I really want to go out, work on it, and solve it myself.”

Vandagriff said he wants someone held accountable in his step daughter’s death.

“They have to put their head down on a pillow every night and go to sleep and I know not only what they did to Jessie but other things they did is haunting them,” he said. “They can’t go through life like that and eventually it’s all going to fall apart for them. It’s in their best interest to come forward and get it over with and make peace with themselves, the family and with God.”

24-Hour News 8 contacted police for an update on the investigation but had not heard back as of Tuesday night.

If you know anything that could help police with the investigation you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call the family at 317-247-4846 or send an email to jessiewhitehouse@earthlink.net

