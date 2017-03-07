Uber driver accused of raping female passenger in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Virginia Beach Saturday.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sewanou Bisile Yoro, of Norfolk.

Police say Yoro was a driver for hire with Uber, and had just picked up a fare when he allegedly sexually assaulted the female passenger. The alleged incident happened between 9:34 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in the Bay Colony area, according to police.

Yoro appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and had a preliminary hearing set for May 4.

Yoro has been banned from driving with Uber. The company released the following statement Tuesday:

The type of conduct that has been described has no place on the app or anywhere. The driver has been banned from Uber and we will work with police to provide them with any information that would be useful in their investigation.”

